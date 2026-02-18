Updated 18 February 2026 at 20:26 IST
GRAP Stage 2 Restrictions Lifted In Delhi-NCR As AQI Dips To 214
Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday lifted Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 2 restrictions in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. This comes as the national capital recorded a slight improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI). At 4 pm, Delhi reported an average AQI of 214.
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday lifted Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 2 restrictions in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. This comes as the national capital recorded a slight improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI). At 4 pm, Delhi reported an average AQI of 214 (poor category). To ensure that air quality does not deteriorate further, GRAP Stage 1 restrictions will continue to remain in force.
The AQI improvement comes as residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to light rainfall on Wednesday. The Sub-committee on GRAP observed that Delhi's AQI has improved due to favourable meteorological conditions. Further, it noted that forecasts by IMD/IITM indicate that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘Poor’ to ‘Moderate’ category in the coming days.
GRAP Stage 2 restrictions had been invoked in Delhi-NCR on 19 October, 2025, when the national capital was witnessing deteriorating air quality.
Developing…
Published On: 18 February 2026 at 19:36 IST