GRAP Stage 2 Restrictions Lifted In Delhi-NCR As AQI Dips To 214

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday lifted Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 2 restrictions in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. This comes as the national capital recorded a slight improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI). At 4 pm, Delhi reported an average AQI of 214 (poor category). To ensure that air quality does not deteriorate further, GRAP Stage 1 restrictions will continue to remain in force.

The AQI improvement comes as residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to light rainfall on Wednesday. The Sub-committee on GRAP observed that Delhi's AQI has improved due to favourable meteorological conditions. Further, it noted that forecasts by IMD/IITM indicate that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘Poor’ to ‘Moderate’ category in the coming days.

GRAP Stage 2 restrictions had been invoked in Delhi-NCR on 19 October, 2025, when the national capital was witnessing deteriorating air quality.

Developing…

