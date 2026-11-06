GRAP-III Curbs Imposed Across Delhi-NCR As AQI Hits 382 Ahead Of Diwali; Restrictions Take Immediate Effect

New Delhi: With air quality deteriorating in the national capital ahead of Diwali, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday, November 6, invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

The decision was taken by the CAQM's Sub-Committee on GRAP as a precautionary measure amid rising pollution levels in the region. Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 382 on Friday, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category.

The move comes less than two days before Diwali, with authorities stepping up pollution-control measures to prevent further deterioration in air quality. The CAQM announced the decision on November 6, while India Today also confirmed that Stage III restrictions had been invoked across the National Capital Region.

Under the GRAP framework, air quality is divided into four categories: 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), 'Very Poor' (301-400), 'Severe' (401-450) and 'Severe Plus' (above 450).

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What Restrictions Come Under GRAP Stage III?

Stage III of GRAP brings stricter restrictions aimed at reducing pollution from construction activities, vehicles and other sources.

Under the revised GRAP framework, construction and demolition activities, including dust-generating work, face restrictions across the region, subject to specified exemptions for essential and public infrastructure projects.

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The restrictions also include curbs on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi and select NCR districts. These restrictions cover Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Sonipat.

The revised framework also provides for intensified dust-control measures and other pollution-mitigation steps by the concerned authorities.

Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates Ahead Of Diwali

The invocation of GRAP Stage III comes amid concerns over worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR as the festival of Diwali approaches.

Delhi's average AQI of 382 on Friday placed the city in the 'Very Poor' category, indicating a deterioration in pollution levels. The situation has raised concerns about a further rise in pollution during the festive period.

The CAQM's decision is aimed at containing pollution levels through stricter restrictions across Delhi and neighbouring NCR areas.