New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday, November 17, revoked restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in air quality. The decision comes after Delhi's daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 204, indicating a downward trend in pollution levels.

The CAQM's Sub-Committee on GRAP took the decision after reviewing the prevailing air quality situation in the national capital and adjoining areas. However, restrictions imposed under GRAP Stages I and II will continue to remain in force across Delhi-NCR, along with the measures prescribed in the Commission's October 30, 2026 order.

According to the decision, all implementing agencies have been directed to continue enforcing the existing pollution-control measures and maintain strict monitoring to prevent any further deterioration in air quality.

GRAP Stage III restrictions were initially imposed across Delhi-NCR on November 6 after the capital's AQI climbed to 382. The restrictions were introduced amid concerns that unfavourable weather conditions could worsen pollution levels further.

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The withdrawal of Stage III curbs is expected to provide relief to residents, commuters, construction activities and businesses that were affected by the additional restrictions.

Under GRAP Stage III, several restrictions were imposed, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities. Restrictions were also enforced on the movement of certain categories of vehicles, including BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR.

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The measures also included restrictions on the entry of certain older diesel-powered goods vehicles into Delhi. Schools up to Class 5 were directed to operate in a hybrid mode, allowing students the option of attending classes physically or online.

With the latest order, these additional Stage III restrictions have been withdrawn. However, measures under the lower GRAP stages will continue as authorities remain on alert over the possibility of pollution levels rising again.

The improvement in Delhi's air quality comes after a spell of changing weather conditions, including rainfall and stronger winds, which helped disperse pollutants and bring down pollution levels across the region.

Despite the improvement, the relief could be temporary. Weather conditions during the winter months, particularly falling temperatures and unfavourable wind patterns, can contribute to the accumulation of pollutants closer to the ground.