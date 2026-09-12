‘Grateful For China’s Support’: PM Modi While Welcoming Xi, Thanks China For Cooperation During India’s BRICS Chairship

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed gratitude to China for its support and cooperation during India's BRICS chairship as he held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

“It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship,” PM Modi said during his meeting with Xi.

“We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India,” he added.

President Xi in his address said that China and India can learn from each other's strengths and achieve shared development.

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He also urged both nations to join hands for high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation.

Earlier, the BRICS nations unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, which expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could further aggravate the situation.

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“We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States,” the declaration said.

The BRICS declaration also encouraged greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards a long-term understanding contributing to lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

“We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law,” it said.

The grouping expressed serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be upheld, including during armed conflicts.

The declaration also called for implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions and urged all parties to ensure the maintenance of ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the BRICS Summit, Xi Jinping called on BRICS nations to play a peacemaking role amid the conflict in West Asia, saying China would work with other members towards that goal.

The BRICS declaration also noted the current global context of polarisation and distrust and encouraged global action to strengthen international peace and security. It advocated a multilateral approach that respects diverse national viewpoints on key global issues, including sustainable development, eradication of hunger and poverty and the global response to climate change.

The grouping also expressed concern over growing nuclear risks and conflict and reiterated the need to strengthen the system of disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation to promote global stability and international peace and security.

Earlier, addressing the 18th BRICS Summit session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening in New Delhi, PM Modi proposed 10 measures for global governance reform, which BRICS members could develop into a BRICS Reform Roadmap by the next Summit.