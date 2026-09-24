9 Dead as Passenger Bus Catches Fire on Yamuna Expressway, CM Yogi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Greater Noida: Nine people, including one woman and eight men, died after a passenger bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway late Wednesday night, Jewar Police said. The bus was travelling from Delhi when it suddenly caught fire on the expressway under the Jewar police station area of Greater Noida. Passengers who managed to escape recounted harrowing scenes inside the packed bus.

While speaking to ANI, passengers recounted harrowing moments of chaos, suffocating smoke, and a stampede-like situation inside the packed bus, with most passengers asleep when the fire broke out. "After I fell asleep, someone woke me up, saying the bus had caught fire, and we all scrambled to get out. It was not an easy situation to escape from; there was a lot of smoke. We somehow managed to get out in a state of panic. The bus was packed with passengers," a passenger said.

Another passenger said she woke up to banging on the door and a huge crowd. "I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn't pick up any of my belongings; I didn't even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out. It was so crowded that people were shoving each other. I was pushed around, and someone eventually pulled me out. I don't remember anything else after that," the passenger told ANI.

She described how thick, toxic smoke blinded commuters within seconds, leaving little time to evacuate. "It was completely filled with smoke; the scene was chaotic, and getting out was extremely difficult. It was so smoky that nothing was visible; people were suffocating inside. Very few managed to escape, only those who could push their way out amidst the shoving. Many people lost their lives. There were quite a few people behind me who probably couldn't make it out, as I myself got out quite late," the passenger added.

Further details are awaited.

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2 Arrested in Greater Noida Bus Fire

Two people have been arrested after nine passengers died when a sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Jewar in Greater Noida late Wednesday night, with the FIR stating that passengers had noticed a burning smell inside the vehicle before the blaze intensified.

The bus was travelling from Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi towards Mahoba when the incident occurred near the 33-kilometre milestone of the Yamuna Expressway around 11.30 pm on September 23.

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According to the FIR registered at Jewar Police Station, around 30-35 passengers were travelling on the bus. Some passengers reportedly noticed a burning smell coming from the driver's cabin and alerted the driver and conductor. However, the complaint alleges that the two did not stop the bus immediately and continued smoking inside the cabin.

The FIR stated that shortly afterwards, flames suddenly emerged near the driver's seat and rapidly spread through the bus. Passengers raised an alarm and asked the driver to stop the vehicle, following which rescue efforts began.

Rs 2 Lakh Aid for Deceased, Rs 50,000 for Injured

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the families of those who died in the Greater Noida bus accident and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

Police and rescue teams safely rescued 20 to 25 people from the bus following the accident.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, said, “A bus with registration number BR32PA8647, under the Jewar police station area on the Yamuna Expressway, was going from Kashmiri Gate, New Delhi to Mahoba, when suddenly fire broke out in the bus at the 33-kilometre milestone.”

He said that immediately after receiving the information, senior police officers along with the local police force, rescue tenders, and four fire service units reached the spot.

“Immediately after receiving the information, senior police officers along with the local police force, rescue tenders, and four fire service units reached the spot and completely extinguished the fire and conducted a rescue operation. A total of 20 to 25 people were rescued from it,” he said.

He further said that after making relentless efforts by the police team and fire service unit, upon entering the bus, it was found that nine persons inside the bus died a tragic death due to burning and suffocation.

“Upon entering the bus, it was found that nine persons inside the bus died a tragic death due to burning and suffocation,” he said.He added that Jewar police station is making efforts to identify the deceased.

Kumar said, “The driver and conductor have been taken into custody by registering a case under relevant sections regarding the referenced incident. Other legal actions are being ensured.”

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated from a spark or blast in the bus's air conditioning system, which ignited the engine's lubricating oil and caused the fire to spread rapidly.

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the nine people who died in the Greater Noida bus fire, while Rs 50,000 will be provided to each injured person.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Prime Minister said, “Distressed to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy on a bus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured.”