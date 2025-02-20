She's A Monster, Giving Threats of Rape Case: Mother of Kid Who Was Assaulted By Woman For Objecting To Her Dog

Greater Noida: In a disturbing incident, a woman was detained in Greater Noida for dragging an 8-year-old out of the lift, assaulted him with a pipe when the boy objected to her pet dog entering the elevator. The incident took place at Gaur City 2, 12th Avenue. Post this incident, the boy returned home in traumatised state following which his parents took action against the woman.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, boy's mother Kanika Arora said that the kid was returning home from his tuition but somehow reached to the 25th floor… where the lady's dog was present unleashed… when the boy objected and asked her not to get the dog inside the lift, the woman got aggressive and started beating him. She held his collar… there was no camera in the lobby… then she started beating him with a pipe… the woman used abusive language, pushed him back to the lift.

The boy's mother further informed that when the kid returned home, he was in a traumatised state and had bruises all over. “Then we asked the society authorities to release the CCTV fototage,” she added.

Kanika Arora said that this was not the first time when this woman had done something like this. She (accused) brags that police station is like a second home to her, and going in and coming out is a regular thing.

“But after this happened to my kid, I took a step and approached police and will not step back,” the boy's mother said.

Police not highlighting accused name in FIR

Kanika Arora questioned that though an FIR has been registered in the case, her name (accused) has been kept as unknown. She said there is some lack of action from police but she fails to understand this.

Women is a monster, can go upto any extent, says boy's mother

The boy's mother said that the woman (accused) is giving threats of fake cases like molestation, rape case, or that she would get naked. There are so many videos on the internet, on my phone as evidence. The woman is a monster and can go upto any extent.