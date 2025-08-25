Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki’s Father Seeks Bulldozer Action Against Her Husband Vipin Bhati’s Family

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: In the latest development in the Greater Noida dowry murder case of Nikki Bhati, the victim's father has demanded bulldozer action against the family of Nikki's husband.

"I want Baba's (UP CM Yogi Adityanath's) bulldozer action to be taken against them," he told Republic.

When asked why they did not approach the police despite continuous demands for dowry from Vipin Bhati, Nikki's husband and the prime accused in her murder case, Nikki's father said, "In our culture, we go to the elders in our community and set up a Panchayat for the resolution of disputes, and the decision taken there is respected by all parties. We only go to the police when the Panchayat fails to solve a problem."

He revealed that his daughter faced torture and abuse at the hands of her husband, Vipin, and her in-laws for a long time.

"We learned about the abuse in 2024, and then we went to them to settle the issue. We brought our daughter back in February this year and sent her back in April this year after a Panchayat discussion," he told Republic.

Addressing claims that his daughter was stopped from making Instagram reels by her in-laws, he said, "Nowadays, everyone, including illiterate people, has Instagram accounts. She used Instagram for business purposes, never misused it. This is being made into an issue that she used Instagram."

He claimed that the elders in their fraternity had counselled Vipin on the issue of Nikki using Instagram and running her parlour business.

"During the dispute hearing, the elders in our community asked Nikki's in-laws what the problem was if she was using Instagram alongside running her business. Vipin, on the other hand, was jobless and still using Instagram."

"My daughter was raising the children with her earnings from the parlour business and also taking care of her own expenses. Vipin used to sit idle at home and consume alcohol," he added.

Speaking about the dowry given at the time of marriage, Nikki's father said, "I had given a Scorpio car, a Bullet motorbike, and also cash as dowry to Vipin."

Earlier in the day, the mother of the deceased, Nikki, alleged that her husband, Vipin Bhati, beat her every day and threatened to burn her alive on multiple occasions.

All Four Accused Arrested

All four accused in the case—Nikki’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law—have been arrested. They were absconding after committing the crime. All of them have been remanded to a 14-day judicial custody. They will be lodged in the District Jail, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Vipin Bhati, accused of murdering his wife, was shot in the leg by police on Sunday and subsequently admitted to a hospital.