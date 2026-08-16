Greater Noida Police Encounter: Robbery Suspects Held After Gunfight, One Injured

New Delhi: Two alleged criminals were arrested following an encounter with police in Greater Noida's Rabupura area during a routine vehicle-checking operation, officials said. One of the accused, identified as Bunty, sustained a gunshot injury during the exchange of fire and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the suspects were allegedly involved in robbery, abduction and theft-related activities. Their arrest followed information about two men being held captive and robbed after being taken in a vehicle.

The suspects allegedly first abducted 18-year-old Naman near Zero Point and robbed him of ₹800. They later intercepted 27-year-old Hemendra near a private university in Dankaur, allegedly robbed him of ₹3,000 and forced him to contact his family members to transfer money online. Hemendra's brothers subsequently transferred ₹5,000, following which the accused allegedly demanded another ₹50,000. The family then alerted the police through the emergency 112 helpline.

Acting on the information, police teams began checking vehicles in the area. During the operation, they intercepted a suspicious red car. A chase followed, after which police surrounded the vehicle.

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Police said the suspects opened fire when they were cornered, prompting the police team to retaliate. Two accused persons sustained gunshot injuries to their legs and were arrested and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the police account reported by Hindustan Times.

The two men were subsequently taken into custody. As per the information provided by police, Bunty was injured in the encounter, while his accomplice Bablu was arrested during the subsequent search operation. Medical treatment for the injured accused is underway.

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Police also recovered illegal weapons from the accused. The seizure included pistols, cartridges, mobile phones, a knife and the money allegedly looted from the victims. The Hyundai i20 allegedly used in the crime was also seized.

The police and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team reached the encounter site and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, along with sections of the Arms Act, police said.