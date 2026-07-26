Greater Noida Tragedy: 2 Dead After Inhaling Toxic Fumes in Housing Society Sewage Tank

Greater Noida: Two persons died after falling unconscious inside an STP tank at a housing society in Greater Noida's Sector 150 during the intervening night of July 25 and 26, police said.

According to Noida Police, the incident took place under the Knowledge Park Police Station limits at Eldeco Society, where Shashikant Sharma (40), a worker and a resident of Gadmura village in Rajasthan's Karauli district, lost consciousness while cleaning the STP tank.

Police said Akash (22), a security guard and a resident of Itahari village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, entered the tank in an attempt to rescue Sharma but also lost consciousness inside.

On receiving information about the incident, local police and the fire service reached the spot, rescued both men from the tank and rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead during treatment, according to police.

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Police said peace and order were being maintained at the spot. Inquest proceedings are underway, and further legal action is being taken.

Earlier in June, three people died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank at a factory in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area, police said.

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According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Mundka Police Station informing that three persons had fallen into a septic tank while cleaning it.

On reaching the spot, police found that Marwah Printers had hired a man identified as Neeraj, a resident of Nangloi, to clean a septic tank situated inside the factory premises in Gali No. 1, Mundka Industrial Area.

"This afternoon, a PCR call was received at PS Mundka. After reaching the spot of the incident, it was learnt that Marwah Printers had hired one Neeraj to clean the septic tank situated inside the factory premises. Neeraj, along with two others, was cleaning the tank when this incident took place," police said.

The three deceased were identified as Arun, Sandeep and Chand. All three were residents of Indrajheel in Sultanpuri, as per the police.

All three bodies were recovered and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for post-Mortem proceedings to ascertain the exact cause of death. (With ANI Inputs)