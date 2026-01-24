BTech Student Commits Suicide After Father Scolds Him Over Drinking Incident at Greater Noida's Hostel

B.Tech Student Commits Suicide After Father Scolds Him Over Drinking Incident at Hostel | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A second-year B.Tech student committed suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a private hostel in Knowledge Park-3 over the complaint by the management about his drinking incident late at night to his father.

The deceased has been identified as Udit Soni, son of Vijay Soni, a resident of Bhognipur in Jhansi district. On the night of the incident, Udit returned to the hostel along with his friends Chetan and Kuldeep drunk.

The hostel management reprimanded the student for violating hostel rules and allegedly recorded a video of the incident and subsequently sent it to Udit’s father.

Family Confrontation After Video Shared

After receiving the video, Vijay Soni reportedly scolded his son over the phone and warned that he would be removed from the hostel and brought back home.

Shortly thereafter, Udit jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel building.

The student was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, the deceased’s family members reached the hostel premises. After completing the required legal formalities, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Hostel Vandalised, Police Deployed

Angered by the incident, students vandalised parts of the hostel. Police personnel were deployed at the hostel to control the situation and restore peace. Senior police officials also reached the spot and interacted with the students to defuse tension.

Police confirmed that peace and order have since been restored at the scene.

Complaint Filed By Family

The Knowledge Park police have taken immediate action in the matter after the complaint was received from the deceased student’s family. Two individuals have been detained for questioning, and a case has been registered against unknown persons in connection with damage to the hostel bus.

A special police team has been formed to investigate the case, and CCTV footage from the hostel premises is being examined, and several people are being questioned as part of the probe.