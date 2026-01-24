Minor Gang-Raped in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, Blackmailed with Photos; Two Arrested, One Absconding

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was gangraped in Pachora, Jalgaon, Maharashtra, by three men. Two were arrested, and one is absconding following the complaint by the victim's parents.

The Pachora police have registered a case against three people under the POCSO Act, and Vicky Shivaji Rajput (27) and Pawan Sanjay Pardeshi (37) have been arrested, and the third accused is absconding.

Blackmailed minor using obscene pictures

This incident came to light after the victim informed her parents regarding the case, who shortly lodged the complaint at a nearby police station.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly took obscene pictures of the victim between May and November 2025 and thereafter repeatedly tortured her by threatening to make the pictures viral.

Following the arrest, the court has sent the accused to three days of police custody, and the search for the absconding accused is underway.