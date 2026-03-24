‘Green Budget’: Amid LPG Crunch, CM Rekha Gupta Announces Free Cylinder For Delhi Households On Holi and Diwali

New Delhi: IIn a major relief amid the national LPG crisis triggered by the West Asia War, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that every household in the national capital will receive two free LPG cylinders annually. While presenting the Delhi Budget 2026-27, the CM earmarked Rs 260 crore to provide one free cylinder each on Holi and Diwali.

Chief Minister Gupta, who oversees the finance portfolio, introduced a landmark Rs 1,03,700 crore budget for the National Capital Territory. Characterizing the plan as a "green budget," she noted that it is designed to steer the region through a significant period of economic shift.

Addressing the Budget session, CM Gupta said, "I am pleased to announce that we have made some special efforts to meet the needs of Delhi. This time, we have presented Delhi's budget as a 'green budget.' We have seen every plan through a 'green lens.' Every policy of this budget has an environmental impact, every plan has a natural impact, and every decision has the worries of future generations. This is why we have allocated 21% of the entire budget for a 'green budget' that will be spent to improve the environment."

She added, "This budget is a historic change in the thinking of the government, where a balance has been established between development and the protection of the earth. This is the greatest need of the day."

Advertisement

What were the big announcements?

In one of the most prominent public welfare initiatives, the Delhi government has allocated ₹260 crore to provide all households with two free LPG cylinders annually- one for Holi and one for Diwali.

In a major commitment to urban management, the government has earmarked ₹11,666 crore for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a move aimed at significantly boosting the city's municipal infrastructure and services.

Advertisement

Jibe at previous govt

Gupta also used her speech to take a swipe at the previous AAP government, saying a "culture of freebies" had affected Delhi's growth trajectory. She said the period between 2018 and 2020 witnessed a decline in revenue collection, which was during the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration.

She added, "This budget is a historic change in the thinking of the government, where a balance has been established between development and the protection of the earth. This is the greatest need of the day."

Gupta on financial allocations

On financial allocations, CM Gupta said, "This year, we have put 70.3% for revenue expenditure and 29.7% for capital expenditure (in the budget). We are also going to do more capital expenditure than last year. For the year 2025-2026, the tax and GSDP ratio was 4.95%. And for the year 2026-2027, this percentage is expected to be 5.09%, which is better than last year. With this, Delhi's revenue surplus is going to be Rs 9,092 crore this year."

Key project highlights

The government has detailed a major infrastructure push, allocating ₹5,921 crore to the PWD and ₹7,887 crore for urban development and housing. A dedicated ₹1,352 crore will go toward creating "dust-free" roads, featuring the complete recarpeting of a 750 km network across the city.

Key project highlights include: