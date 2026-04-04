‘Green Sanvi’ Crosses Strait of Hormuz: 7th Indian LPG Tanker Navigates Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: In a significant move, the India-flagged LPG tanker Green Sanvi successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday evening.

The vessel is the seventh Indian gas carrier to navigate the volatile waterway since a major conflict erupted in West Asia in late February 2026, which has paralysed global shipping in the region.

The Green Sanvi, a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) owned by MOL India, is reportedly carrying approximately 46,655 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas. It is expected to dock at Mumbai by April 6.

A Strategic Navigation

The transit was anything but routine. Amid an effective blockade by Iranian authorities following military escalations in the region, Indian vessels have been forced to adopt specialised safety protocols.

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To avoid being targeted, the Green Sanvi followed a negotiated corridor through Iranian territorial waters, passing between Larak and Qeshm islands rather than using the standard international shipping lanes.

This has become a standard requirement for vessels from nations, including India, China, and Russia, that have maintained diplomatic backchannels with Tehran to secure safe passage.

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India’s Energy Vulnerability

The success of the Green Sanvi highlights India’s high stakes in the Persian Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery for the Indian economy:

90% of India's LPG imports pass through this chokepoint.

40% of crude oil and 50% of LNG imports are similarly dependent on this route.

While the arrival of the Green Sanvi provides roughly half a day’s worth of national consumption, the broader supply chain remains under immense pressure.

Domestic LPG consumption has already dipped amid a tightening supply crunch caused by the war.

Long Queue Remains

According to the Directorate General of Shipping, at least 17 India-flagged vessels remain stranded west of the Strait within the Persian Gulf, awaiting clearance or naval instructions.

Among those waiting are two more LPG tankers, the Green Asha and Jag Vikram. Indian naval officials and diplomats are reportedly in continuous coordination with regional authorities to facilitate their exit.