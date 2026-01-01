Kerala Man Mysteriously Dies in Israel, Grief-Stricken Wife Ends Life Back Home; Family Demands Probe

A family in Wayanad has been left devastated after a woman took her own life, unable to bear the trauma of her husband’s mysterious death in Israel. The family is now demanding a transparent investigation to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.

In July, Jinesh P Sukumaran, 38, from Sulthan Bathery, was found stabbed to death in the house where he worked as a caretaker in Israel. In a nearby room, the elderly woman he was employed to look after was discovered hanging. Jinesh had moved to Israel only weeks earlier, leaving behind his job as a medical representative, hoping to secure a better future for his wife and family.

The circumstances of his death remain unclear. Investigators in Israel were unable to establish the exact cause, and suspicions of foul play have lingered. For his wife, Reshma, 35, the uncertainty and grief proved unbearable. Struggling to cope with the loss, she consumed poison and died two days ago, leaving behind a grieving family and community.

Relatives say the double tragedy has left them shattered. “He had gone to Israel dreaming of a better life, but we lost two lives. We need justice by bringing the accused before the law,” said Sreejith, Jinesh’s cousin. The family insists that only a transparent probe can reveal the truth behind his death and provide them with closure.

The family’s demand comes after months of unanswered questions. Despite initial investigations abroad, no clear explanation has been offered, and the family believes that diplomatic intervention is necessary to ensure accountability. They are preparing to approach authorities in India to push for a thorough inquiry.

For the family, the loss of both Jinesh and Reshma has created a deep void. Their appeal reflects both grief and determination to seek justice. The tragedy also highlights the risks faced by Indian workers abroad and the emotional toll on families when such incidents remain unresolved.

