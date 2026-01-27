Grok AI Mistranslates PM Modi’s Maldives Post, Sparks Debate Over Accuracy of AI Tools

New Delhi: A controversy over the reliability of artificial intelligence tools erupted on social media after Grok AI, the chatbot integrated with X, mistranslated a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to the Maldives, triggering widespread criticism and concerns over AI-generated misinformation.

The issue surfaced when Grok was prompted to translate a message shared by PM Modi, originally written in Dhivehi, the official language of the Maldives. The AI-generated output, however, misrepresented the content of the Prime Minister’s message, attributing statements and political undertones that were not present in the original post.

PM Modi’s original message was a diplomatic greeting addressed to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, extending wishes and reaffirming cooperation between India and the Maldives. The Grok-generated translation, screenshots of which went viral, appeared to add inaccurate references and misleading interpretations, drawing sharp reactions from users and political observers.

Several social media users flagged the mistranslation, warning that AI tools, when relied upon without verification, could distort sensitive diplomatic communications. Arguing that such errors could have serious consequences, particularly in the context of India-Maldives relations, which have seen heightened public attention in recent months.

The incident has reignited a broader debate over the limitations of generative AI, especially in tasks involving translation of regional languages and politically sensitive material. While AI tools can assist in language translation, they lack contextual understanding and cultural nuance, making human oversight essential.

This is not the first time Grok has come under scrutiny. The AI chatbot has previously faced criticism for generating controversial or misleading responses, prompting questions about content moderation, accuracy checks, and platform accountability.

Neither X nor Grok’s developers have issued an official clarification on the specific mistranslation at the time of writing. However, the episode has prompted calls for clearer disclaimers on AI-generated content and stricter safeguards to prevent unverified outputs from being treated as factual information.

Following the backlash, the issue was subsequently addressed, and the translation was corrected, with Grok later generating a more accurate version that aligned with the original message shared by the Prime Minister. While the correction helped ease immediate concerns, the episode has intensified calls for greater transparency, human oversight, and clear disclaimers on AI-generated content.