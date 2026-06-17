'Guided By The Vision of Self-Reliance And Powered By Innovation': PM Modi Hails 12 Years of Defence Transformation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India's defence capabilities witnessed a significant transformation over the last decade, driven by self-reliance, innovation, technology and indigenous manufacturing. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "India's defence capabilities have witnessed significant transformation over the last decade, guided by the vision of self-reliance and powered by innovation, technology and indigenous manufacturing."

"This thread gives a glimpse of the strides India has made in the defence sector over the last 12 years. #12YearsOfSurakshitBharat," PM added. Meanwhile, sharing details of the sector's progress, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country's defence production has reached a new milestone.

On X, Defence Minister wrote, "This thread gives a glimpse of the strides India has made in the defence sector over the last 12 years," Singh said. "Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, India's defence production is reaching new heights every year. I am delighted to inform everyone that India's annual defence production has surged to an all-time high of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2025-26," he said.

The Defence Minister said the figure represents a 15.6 per cent increase over the previous fiscal year's output of Rs 1.54 lakh crore and a 110 per cent rise since FY 2020-21, when defence production stood at Rs 84,643 crore. "This milestone represents an impressive 15.6% growth over the previous fiscal year's output of Rs 1.54 lakh crore and a staggering 110% increase since FY 2020-21, when the figure stood at Rs 84,643 crore. Indigenous defence production has increased nearly fourfold from Rs 43,746 crore in FY 2013-14. Indigenous defence production has increased nearly fourfold from Rs 43,746 crore in FY 2013-14," Singh said.

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He attributed the growth to the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and other stakeholders, saying the trend reflects India's expanding defence industrial base. "The remarkable rise in India's defence production in recent years is the result of the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all other stakeholders. This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of the country's expanding defence industrial base. With sustained policy support, several new initiatives, increased private sector participation, and growing export capabilities, the defence production sector is poised for continued acceleration in the years ahead," Singh added.