Gujarat: 4 Killed In Boiler Explosion At Chhatral GIDC

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Four people were killed in a boiler explosion at Kovika Color Company in Chhatral GIDC, where a fire broke out on Thursday, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said.

Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident in the state on October 11, a massive fire broke out in the medicine store room of the Government Civil Hospital affiliated with the Medical College in Godhra at midnight, prompting the evacuation of more than 200 patients, including pregnant women.

The fire triggered panic on the hospital premises, following which fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations.

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