Vadodara: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative in Vadodara for allegedly plotting an attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) station in the city. An assault rifle, suspected to be an AK-47, 23 live cartridges and a Jaish-e-Mohammed flag were recovered from his possession, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohommad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, is a resident of Assam's Karimganj district. He was apprehended near a hotel on the Halol-Vadodara Road on Thursday night following intelligence inputs and surveillance by the Gujarat ATS.

According to ATS Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi, the agency had received intelligence that a person from another state, allegedly associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, was planning to enter Gujarat with an automatic assault rifle to target a security establishment.

The ATS subsequently tracked the suspect through technical surveillance and human intelligence before carrying out the operation.

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Weapons, IAF Station Photographs Recovered

Apart from the suspected AK-47-style assault rifle, the ATS recovered two empty magazines, 23 live cartridges, two empty cartridges, a Jaish-e-Mohammed flag, mobile phones and SIM cards from the accused.

During interrogation, investigators reportedly found that the accused had been assigned the task of attacking the gate of the IAF station in Vadodara. Photographs of the establishment were also recovered from his mobile phone, indicating that he had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the sensitive installation.

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Joshi said the accused had switched off his regular mobile phone after arriving in Vadodara and was staying at a hotel. The investigation also revealed that his alleged handler was identified as Mufti Rafiq, alias Ibn Abdullah, who is associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to the ATS, the handler had allegedly provided Rs 50,000 to facilitate the operation, including expenses for purchasing a new mobile phone, travel and hotel accommodation.

Suspect Allegedly Planned To Flee To Pakistan

The Gujarat ATS said the accused allegedly intended to carry out the attack before travelling to Pakistan to join the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. Officials also indicated that he wanted to attain what the organisation describes as martyrdom.

The arrest followed an intelligence-led operation involving technical and human surveillance. The agency is now investigating the accused's alleged links with the terror outfit and the circumstances surrounding the planned attack.

An FIR has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).