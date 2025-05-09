Gujarat, Chandigarh Ban Firecrackers For Functions And Events Amid India-Pakistan Tensions Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a recent development, firecrackers have been banned in Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Punjab's Faridkot following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and India's subsequent retaliation under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that firecrackers will not be permitted in the state until May 15.

“No firecrackers or drones will be allowed at any functions or events until the 15th of this month. Kindly cooperate and follow the guidelines,” the minister stated in a post on X.

This decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday to assess the state’s preparedness in border districts.

Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau in Chandigarh has issued a notification prohibiting the use of fireworks, including firecrackers, for all types of celebrations until July 7.

“To ensure public safety, the District Magistrate of U.T. Chandigarh has prohibited the bursting of fireworks (including firecrackers) during weddings, religious festivals, and other celebrations,” PIB Chandigarh announced on its X handle.

The administration in Faridkot has also enforced a complete ban on firecrackers at weddings and other celebratory events until July 5, according to a notification issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate.

Indian Cities On High Alert

Indian cities along the border areas have been put on high alert. Security has been heightened across border areas and Jammu, Bikaner, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Kishtwar, Samba, and Akhnoor. Chandigarh and Srinagar were placed on high alert.