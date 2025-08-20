Gujarat: Class 10 Boy Stabbed To Death By Junior In Khokhara, Family Protests Outside School

Ahemdabad: A tragic incident took place in Seventh Day School in Ahmedabad's Khokhara area, where a Class 8 student fatally stabbed with a knife a Class 10 student following a minor argument. The incident took place at the gate when the victim child was coming out of the School.

Background of the Incident

A fight took place a week ago between the victim and the accused, according to reports. This time the fight was over a minor push and the knife pulled out by the accused and stabbed his senior.

The victim was taken to a private hospital in Maninagar but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

This incident has lead to a massive outrage and chaos in locals.

Members of the Sindhi community arrived at the school after the student's death, causing considerable chaos. The crowd attacked staff members and damaged school property, including buses and cars. As things got out of hand, the principal and other employees were also attacked.

Police Involvement in this Situation

The police called in to control the growing violence. The crowd persisted in attacking employees in spite of their presence, even attempting to topple a police car. Police had to use lathi-charge to break up the gathering because things got so out of control.

To address the situation, local officials showed up, including the ACP, DCP Baldev Desai, and the Maninagar MLA.

Additionally, members of the ABVP, VHP, and Bajrang Dal showed up screaming slogans and donning saffron scarves. Outside the school, more than 2,000 people demonstrated against the conduct of the police.

Claims Made Against School Officials

Parents have accused school officials of being careless after the student died on campus. They contend that the tragedy was exacerbated by the delayed request for an ambulance.

Additionally, parents believe that personal hostility pushed outsiders into the school who attacked and killed the Class 8 pupil.

New vandalism broke out as emotions increased within the school's ground. As a Police official reached the scene to deal with the worsening situation, women were observed smashing windows.