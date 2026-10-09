Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out at Government Civil Hospital in Godhra, Over 200 Patients Evacuated Safely

Godhra: A massive fire broke out in the medicine storeroom of the Government Civil Hospital affiliated with the Medical College in Godhra at midnight, prompting the evacuation of more than 200 patients, including pregnant women. The fire triggered panic on the hospital premises, following which fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations.

More than 200 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital when the incident occurred. However, all patients were safely evacuated due to the prompt response of the administration, averting a major accident. Fire brigade personnel faced difficulties in bringing the blaze under control, according to the information provided.

Preliminary information indicated that a large quantity of medicines stored in the hospital’s medicine storeroom were damaged in the fire. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. The administration has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh, panic ensued following a fire at Chakravarti Eye Hospital, located at Shivlar Crossing in Gosainganj. The Gosainganj fire station control room received a report of the fire at 3:27 PM, following which an MFE unit from the Fire Department was immediately dispatched to the scene.

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Fire personnel arrived at the location and commenced firefighting operations. The fire had broken out in a room situated on the ground floor of the hospital. Thanks to the swift action taken by the fire personnel, the fire was completely brought under control within a short time.

According to the fire department, there were no casualties in the incident. Preliminary investigations suggested that a short circuit was the likely cause of the fire.