New Delhi: Seven members of Army families, including three children and a three-month-old infant, were killed after a speeding trailer truck collided head-on with their car on the Bhuj-Khavda highway in Gujarat's Kutch district on Saturday night, November 21.

The collision was so severe that the car was split into two, killing all seven occupants on the spot. The victims were visiting Kutch from Uttarakhand and were returning to Bhuj after visiting the Rann of Kutch when the accident took place.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 9.30 pm to 10 pm when the car was travelling towards Bhuj and the trailer truck was heading in the opposite direction towards Khavda. The impact left the car completely mangled, trapping the occupants inside the wreckage.

The deceased included two men, two women and three children, including a three-month-old baby girl. Rescue personnel and local authorities reached the spot following the collision. It reportedly took several hours to extricate the bodies from the mangled remains of the vehicle.

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The victims were identified as Saurabh Singh Negi (30), his wife Savita (30) and their three-month-old daughter Sivika. The other deceased were Rinki Nitin Gosain (30), her four-year-old daughter Vamika, Rajesh Singh Rawat (35) and his seven-year-old daughter Rakshita.

All seven victims hailed from Uttarakhand's Garhwal region and were family members of Army personnel posted in Bhuj. Following the accident, District Superintendent of Police Vikas Sunda reached the accident site and the hospital.

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The bodies were subsequently shifted to a hospital in Bhuj for post-mortem examinations. Army officials also reached the hospital after receiving information about the tragedy.

Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Further details regarding the truck driver and the cause of the accident are awaited.