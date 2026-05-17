Gujarat Horror: Man Trades Wife and Minor Daughter to Landlord Over Unpaid Rent of Rs 2,000

In a deeply disturbing case that has shocked the state, police in Morbi have arrested a man and his landlord after uncovering a horrific arrangement in which the landlord was allegedly allowed to repeatedly sexually assault the man’s wife and 13‑year‑old daughter. The alleged deal was struck because the family had failed to pay rent of just Rs 2,000 per month.

According to investigators, the family had moved from Surendranagar to Morbi about six months ago in search of work and better income opportunities. They rented a small house but soon fell into financial hardship, unable to pay rent for four consecutive months. Police say that instead of seeking help, the husband allegedly agreed to let the landlord exploit his wife and daughter in exchange for waiving the unpaid rent.

The shocking abuse came to light when the woman’s mother learned of the situation and filed a complaint on May 1. Acting on her statement, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Both the husband and the landlord were arrested. The landlord was initially placed in police custody for interrogation and later sent to judicial remand, while the husband was also jailed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police J.M. Lal confirmed that the father and landlord had orchestrated the abuse. Authorities are now searching for another relative of the landlord who is suspected of involvement but remains at large.

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Medical examinations of the victims have been completed, and forensic evidence has been collected to strengthen the case. Police also reported that some family members of the landlord and the co‑accused have gone into hiding, raising concerns about possible attempts to obstruct the investigation.

Officials have assured that the investigation will be thorough and that all those responsible will be brought to justice. The incident also highlights the urgent need for community support systems to prevent families in financial distress from falling prey to such exploitation.

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