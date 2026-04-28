Gujarat Local Body Polls: BJP's Entire Panel, Including Office Peon Rameshbhai Bhil, Wins Big

New Delhi: In the middle of the BJP’s sweeping victory in Gujarat’s local body elections, one story has quietly captured attention for its simplicity and impact. Rameshbhai Bhil, who worked as an office peon at the BJP’s district office in Mehsana, has now been elected as a corporator.

His journey from handling daily office tasks to winning a public mandate has become one of the most talked-about moments from the Mehsana Municipal Corporation elections.

Rameshbhai Bhil has been associated with the BJP’s Mehsana office, ‘Kamalam’, for years. Known among party workers for his dedication and humility, he was a familiar face who managed routine work like serving tea and assisting with office files.

Despite his modest role, the party chose to field him from Ward Number 13, aiming to give representation to marginalised communities.

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That decision paid off, as not only did Rameshbhai win, but the BJP’s entire panel swept the ward.

While the election results were dominated by big numbers and sweeping victories, Rameshbhai’s story stood out for a different reason.

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His victory is being seen as a reflection of grassroots politics, where long-time workers can rise through the ranks and be trusted with public responsibility.

From being behind the scenes to now holding an elected position, his journey has struck a chord with many.

BJP sweeps Gujarat local body polls

The party has secured a historic win by capturing all 15 municipal corporations in the state, crossing the 50 per cent mark in each.

Polling was conducted across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, and more than 200 district and taluka panchayats.

Strong voter turnout across regions

According to official figures, around 48.55 percent voter turnout was recorded in municipal corporation elections.