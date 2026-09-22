Gujarat: One Dead, Several Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians in Sabarkantha
One person was killed, and seven to eight others were injured after a vehicle hit a group of pedestrians near Daulatgarh village in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said on Monday. Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil said the vehicle was being driven by a local resident.
- India News
- 1 min read
Sabarkantha: One person was killed, and seven to eight others were injured after a vehicle hit a group of pedestrians near Daulatgarh village in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said on Monday.
Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil said the vehicle was being driven by a local resident.
"An accident occurred near Daulatgarh village involving a resident, Bharat Patel, who was driving his vehicle. He struck a group of pedestrians.
Seven or eight pedestrians, who were working as volunteers at a service camp there, were injured, and one person has been confirmed dead," SP Gohil said.
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Further details regarding the condition of the injured and the accident are awaited.
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