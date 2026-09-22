Updated 22 September 2026 at 12:00 IST Gujarat: One Dead, Several Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians in Sabarkantha One person was killed, and seven to eight others were injured after a vehicle hit a group of pedestrians near Daulatgarh village in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said on Monday. Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil said the vehicle was being driven by a local resident.