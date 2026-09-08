Gujarat: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Over Rs 35,000 Crore in Vadodara

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid foundation stones and inaugurated and dedicated various development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in Vadodara. He received an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd attending the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event.

The three important sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), covering 326 route kilometres developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore. These include the New Sanand (N)- New Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale- New JNPT sections.

The direct connectivity of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) will facilitate faster movement of EXIM cargo, strengthen connectivity between industrial centres and ports, reduce logistics costs and help decongest Mumbai’s railway network. Prime Minister also flagged off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT, Mumbai. In addition, he flagged off a new passenger train service between Tanda Road and Vadodara (Pratapnagar).

He dedicated the Jobat–Tanda Road new rail line to the nation, developed as part of the Chhota Udepur–Dhar project. The new rail line will connect remote and tribal areas of Alirajpur with the national rail network. Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for three railway projects spanning 329 kilometres and costing more than Rs 9,700 crore. These include the Vadodara-Ratlam third and fourth lines, Miyagam Karjan-Choranda–Malsar gauge conversion and the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi doubling project.

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PM Modi laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects costing around Rs 1,780 crore. These include six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan section of NH-48; construction of additional structures, including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada, on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48; and grade-separated structures at Abhava, Mindhola and Khajod junctions on NH-53.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for and inaugurated various Government of Gujarat projects worth around Rs 2,600 crore. Major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include Vadodara Urban Development Authority Ring Road Phase II and a 110 MW floating solar project at Kadana Dam, construction of a new office of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, among others. Projects to be inaugurated include housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and a water-supply project for 11 villages in eastern Vadodara, among others.