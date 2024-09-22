Published 19:24 IST, September 22nd 2024
Gujarat: School Principal Held for Killing Student Who Resisted bid to Sexually Molest Her
The principal of a government-run primary school in Gujarat’s Dahod district was arrested for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl student
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Gujarat school principal held for killing student for resisting bid to sexually molest her | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:24 IST, September 22nd 2024