Gujarat Shockwaves: Rs 2.56 Crore Cash Seized in Dahod Car Raid, 93 Child Labourers Rescued in Surat Crackdown

The Gujarat police on Sunday discovered unaccounted cash worth over Rs 2.56 crore was seized from a car near Dhanpur Chowkdi in Limkheda, Dahod district.



During a routine vehicle inspection, the police seized three suspicious parcels with the cash from a car. Their contents were counted in the presence of police inspectors.



The parcels contained a large quantity of Indian currency notes totalling Rs 2,56,80,500.



The preliminary findings indicate that this substantial sum was being transported from an Angadia firm in Dahod to Vadodara.

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The car's driver, identified as Rajubhai Ninama, was unable to produce any legal documentation regarding the large sum of money. The driver confessed that Bharat Chopra of Dahod had entrusted him with the money to deliver it to Vadodara.



The Limkheda police seized the entire cash amount under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and deposited it into the treasury.

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The police recorded an entry in the station diary and officially apprised the Income Tax Department of the entire incident.



Earlier on Friday, in a separate incident, a total of 93 children allegedly employed as labourers in saree packing units were rescued from different locations in Surat following a joint operation by Gujarat Police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Rajasthan's Udaipur district police, officials said.



According to Surat Additional Police Commissioner Balram Meena, the operation was launched after officials from the AHTU in Udaipur alerted Surat Police about several children being brought to the city for labour work.



"An officer from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Udaipur District Police team contacted us and informed us that several children had been brought to this area to work as labourers. Our officers gathered information, and during searches at Mukti Dham Society and Sitaram Society, we identified 93 children in this category," Meena told ANI.



Police said the rescued children were engaged in saree packing work at different units in the city. Officials added that most of the children belong to areas around Udaipur in Rajasthan.



"Their ages have been verified. The process of reuniting these children with their parents is currently underway," Meena said.