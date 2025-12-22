'I Feel Hopeless': Gujarat Student, Forcibly Recruited Into Russian Army, Sends SOS Video From Ukraine

New Delhi: Another shocking case of Indian youths being forcibly recruited in the Russian Army has surfaced where, a young man from Gujarat's Morbi released a video message from Ukraine requesting people not to join the Russian military under any circumstances.

The youth, Sahil Mohammad Hussain, through his video, stated how he was allegedly pushed to serve the Russian military after being blackmailed with a false drugs case.

The video where Hussain made the appeal was shot in Ukraine as he has been kept there after his capture by Ukrainian forces.

SOS Video

Appealing for help, Hussain, asked the Indian government to intervene and help him return home safely.

Advertisement

The youth reportedly had been working part time for a courier firm while studying in Russia when police in Russia falsely implicated him in a drug case, and promised to drop the case if he served in the Russian Army.

Putin's India Visit

Hussain, highlighting Russian President Vladimir Putin's India visit recently, also demanded that the Indian government must request Putin for his safe return.

Advertisement

The youth, donning a olive green jacket in the video, said "I came to Russia for studies in 2024. But due to financial and visa issues, I came in touch with some Russians who turned out to be in narcotics... I have not done anything..."

"I feel hopeless. I don't know what will happen. But I do have a message for young people who are coming to Russia, 'be careful'. There are many scamsters here who can falsely implicate you in a drug case," he said in the video.

Accepted Russian Deal

Hussain added that in order to evade arrest in false drugs case, he accepted the Russian deal and was later sent to the frontline after 15-days training.

It was the Ukrainian forces who sent the videos to his mother in Gujarat and asked her to raise awareness about Indians being duped into serving in the Russian military as he surrendered to the Ukranian army upon reaching the frontline.

The youth's mother, after receiving the video, knocked the court's door and filed a petition in Delhi for her son's safe return. The next hearing is in February.

The disturbing trend of South Asian young men being recruited into either side of the Russia-Ukraine war started in early 2023. It was through deceptive promises of high pay and benefits, that they lured the young men, including those from India. Many travelled to Russia on student or tourist visas, only to be coerced into joining the Russian army, where salaries are reportedly often withheld and escape from frontline deployment is nearly impossible.