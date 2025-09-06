Gujarat: 6 Dead After Ropeway Breakdown in Pavagadh Hill Temple

Pavagadh: Six people lost their lives in a tragic incident after a ropeway trolley carrying construction materials collapsed in Pavagadh on Saturday. The cargo ropeway trolley, used for carrying construction material up the hill, fell from the tower after the cables snapped around 3 pm.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harsh Dudhaat confirmed the incident, stating, “As many as six people died after a trolley transporting construction material for the ropeway broke down in Gujarat’s Pavagadh."

According to the reports, the victims include two lift operators, two labourers, and two others. Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel later explained that there are two separate ropeways in Pavagadh, one for carrying goods and the other for passengers. “The bogie fell, and six labourers who were riding in the goods ropeway also fell and lost their lives. Bodies have been recovered,” Patel said.



Following the incident, a committee has been formed by the district Collector to prepare a preliminary report on the accident. The committee will include an electrical engineer and officials from other concerned departments. Additionally, the minister said that once the report is submitted to the state government, further steps and actions will be decided accordingly.

Pavagadh, situated in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, is more than just a popular tourist destination, it is one of the most popular Shakti Peeths in India. Home to the ancient Mahakali temple perched atop its hill, the site is both a spiritual sanctuary and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its architectural grandeur and cultural legacy.