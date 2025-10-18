Updated 18 October 2025 at 13:55 IST
Gujarat Violence: 30 Vehicles Damaged, 10 Injured In Violent Clash In Sabarkantha
A violent clash erupted between two groups in Majra village, part of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, on Friday night around 10:30 pm.
Sabarkantha: At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two groups on Friday night at Majra village in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said. The clash, which broke out over a dispute between two groups, led to the vandalism and burning of over 30 vehicles, including 10 four-wheelers and 20 two-wheelers, prompting police authorities to initiate action and arrest 20 people.
Speaking to ANI, Sabarkantha Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Atul Patel said the incident occurred around 10:30 pm when the groups engaged in stone pelting and set vehicles on fire. "An incident of stone pelting and arson between two groups was reported last night at around 10:30 pm in Majra village. An FIR has been filed and around 110 to 120 people have been booked," he said.
He said more than 20 two-wheelers, over 10 four-wheelers, and windows of several houses were vandalised. "So far, about 20 individuals have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Approximately 10 people sustained injuries during the clashes," he said.
The DySP authorities have attributed the violence to a long-standing rivalry between the two groups. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. More details are awaited.
Published On: 18 October 2025 at 13:41 IST