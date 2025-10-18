Gujarat Violence: 30 Vehicles Damaged, 10 Injured In Violent Clash In Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha: At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two groups on Friday night at Majra village in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said. The clash, which broke out over a dispute between two groups, led to the vandalism and burning of over 30 vehicles, including 10 four-wheelers and 20 two-wheelers, prompting police authorities to initiate action and arrest 20 people.

Speaking to ANI, Sabarkantha Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Atul Patel said the incident occurred around 10:30 pm when the groups engaged in stone pelting and set vehicles on fire. "An incident of stone pelting and arson between two groups was reported last night at around 10:30 pm in Majra village. An FIR has been filed and around 110 to 120 people have been booked," he said.