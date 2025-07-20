Gujarat Woman Police ASI Strangulated To Death By Live-In Partner In Kachchh

An woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Gujarat Police was allegedly strangulated and killed by her live-in partner, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened under Anjar police station area of Kachchh District of the State.

According to police, the accused, identified as Dinesh Jadav, and the deceased police officer got to know each other through social media site Instagram in 2021 and were in a live-in relationship.

The accused, Dinesh, allegedly strangled the ASI to death after a fight with her and later surrendered before police.

Mukesh Chaudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), East Kachchh said, "The incident of murder of a woman ASI posted in Anjar police station of Kachchh has come to light. The accused Dinesh Jadav and the woman ASI came in contact with each other through Instagram in 2021, and were living together".

The police official further stated, "Last night, there was a fight between these two, and after the fight, the accused Dinesh strangled the woman ASI to death, and in the morning, the accused Dinesh surrendered at the police station. After the police got information about this incident, they immediately went to the spot. Further investigation is underway."