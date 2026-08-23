Gujarati Businessman Shot Dead in USA, 19-Year-Old Daughter Witnesses Incident
A 62-year-old businessman from Mehsana, Gujarat, named Suresh Parsottamdas Patel, was shot dead inside his store in Jackson, Tennessee, while his 19-year-old daughter was present. Patel had lived in the US for nearly 30 years and opened his new business just a week before the incident.
- India News
- 2 min read
Mehsana: A 62-year-old Gujarati businessman from Mehsana's Aakhaj village was shot dead inside his store in Jackson, Tennessee, USA, with his 19-year-old daughter present during the incident, a village resident said.
The deceased, identified as Suresh Parsottamdas Patel, had been living in the United States for nearly 30 years and had started a new business in Jackson City just a week before the incident.
A masked assailant entered the store on Thursday, allegedly robbed cash from the drawer and later shot Patel, killing him on the spot.
Speaking about the incident, Aakhaj village resident Dinesh Suthar said, "A pall of gloom has descended over Aakhaj village in Mehsana district following the tragic news. Suresh Parsottamdas Patel, a native of Aakhaj village who had settled in the United States around 30 years ago, was shot dead in Jackson, Tennessee."
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He added, "Suresh Patel had been living in Chicago for a long time and had started his new store in Jackson City just a week before the incident."
Recalling the incident, Suthar said, "On the night of August 20, 2026, a robber wearing a mask, jeans and a T-shirt entered his store. The accused first stole dollars from the cash drawer and then shot Suresh Patel, killing him on the spot."
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He further said, "During the entire horrifying incident, his 19-year-old daughter was standing nearby. The incident has left villagers deeply concerned, with fear and anxiety growing among people over such crimes being reported in the United States."
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