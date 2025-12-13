Updated 13 December 2025 at 21:15 IST
Gulmarg Spins Into Spotlight: World’s Highest Rotating Hall Opens Amid Kashmir’s Dry Winter And Security Concerns
CM Omar Abdullah opens highest rotating conference hall at Gulmarg’s Gondola Phase 2, offering 360° views of Affarwat.
New Delhi: In a major boost to tourism infrastructure, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday inaugurated the world’s highest rotating conference hall at Gulmarg, located at the upper reaches near Affarwat.
The facility, located at Gondola Phase 2, is among the highest cable car points in the world that offers visitors a 360-degree panoramic view of the Affarwat mountain range and surrounding peaks. Access is through the Gulmarg Gondola cable car, which ferries tourists to the premier ski zone long favoured by professionals and adventure enthusiasts.
The officials said the rotating conference hall diversifies Gulmarg’s appeal by introducing a non-ski attraction at high altitude, enhancing the overall visitor experience. Alongside the hall, Abdullah inaugurated several tourism and infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening facilities at the hill resort.
Addressing the 17th annual convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association at Gulmarg, Abdullah stressed the importance of sustainable tourism. “Our real success will be when tourists visit us not just once, but return again and again. We should not make any mistake that discourages them from coming back. Instead, they should leave with an impression that makes them want to return. Only then can we say our job is complete,” he said.
Reflecting on recent challenges, the Chief Minister added that the year had been particularly difficult for the tourism sector. “First there was the Baisaran attack, then floods, followed by the Red Fort blast and the Nowgam blast. After all this, we are now dealing with dry weather conditions. We pray to God that we receive at least six feet of snow, which is what Gulmarg needs most. At present, there are no smiling faces because of the situation on the ground. However, we hope conditions will improve and tourism will return once again,” he added.
Abdullah also warned that changing weather patterns posed a serious threat to Gulmarg’s ski industry. “Last year, Gulmarg was full of tourists because of heavy snowfall, but this season it is largely dry, clearly showing a change in weather patterns. If we do not address climate change and adopt adaptation measures, skiing in Gulmarg will remain only a dream,” he said.
He urged the adoption of advanced technology to sustain winter tourism, citing examples from Europe and Japan. “At least one or two slopes in Gulmarg should be equipped with artificial snow-making machines so that skiing can continue. Tourists spend a lot of money to come here, but are unable to ski even for a couple of hours because there is no snow. Europe uses advanced technology to support both winter and summer sports, and we in Jammu and Kashmir must also adopt such technology,” Abdullah said.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 13 December 2025 at 21:15 IST