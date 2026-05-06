'Gunda Bahini': BJP Says TMC Goons Impersonating Its Workers To Create Disorder In West Bengal

Kolkata: As sporadic incidents of violence was reported across West Bengal soon after the assembly election results indicated a decisive victory to the BJP, the saffron party issued a statement saying that people affiliated with the TMC are allegedly impersonating themselves as BJP workers in a bid to create unrest.

BJP said that the Trinamool's "Gunda Vahini" (army of hooligans) were allegedly trying to mislead the public.

The saffron party which has come to power for the first time in the state said that "the BJP will not tolerate such deception." The BJP said that anyone "impersonation, intimidation, or taking the law into their own hands" would face consequences.

Referring to the resounding mandate won by the BJP, the party said that the people of Bengal had voted decisively for change and a new chapter of governance had begun.

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Emphasising that political intimidation will not be tolerated, the BJP said, "There will be zero tolerance for violence, intimidation, or political masquerading. Law will prevail," adding that the era of mixing criminality with governance had ended.

What Has TMC Claimed

Speaking about post-poll violence in the state, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "It is in the hands of the Election Commission now, it is their responsibility. BJP is launching attacks, a gang is on the loose. The statement givem by their leaders and what is happening on the ground are very different. People are dying and party offices are being captured. This is not good for democracy. In 2011, Mamata didi had said that we do not want 'badla' (revenge) but 'badlav' (change). Not even one CPI(M) office was attacked. Planned attacks are being carried out on TMC. This is not right."

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"Bulldozer is not a positive signal. Bulldozers were used yesterday. Party office was vandalised. This is not democratic," he added.

Amid several statements doing the rounds from several TMC leaders, the party has maintained that those are the “personal views” of the individuals.

Suvendu Assures Action Against TMC Goons

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari assured that the party will take necessary actions against goons in West Bengal after the party secured a comfortable victory in the assembly elections, ending TMC's Mamata Banerjee's 15-year-long rule.

"The people here have made me an MP twice and an MLA three times. Last time, I defeated the Chief Minister, and I had come here to seek the blessings of Bajrangbali. Our workers toiled day and night; over 500 fake FIRs were filed against them, 400 BJP workers were put in jail," he said."The BJP government will take whatever action is necessary against the goons and the corrupt. In the coming 2-3 days, no victory processions will be held; after the government is formed, with police permission, we will hold a thanksgiving ceremony," Suvendu said.

First BJP Govt In Bengal

The first BJP government in West Bengal is all set to be sworn in at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9. Suvendu Adhikari is seen by many political pundits as the frontrunner to the top post, while the names of state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta are also doing the rounds.