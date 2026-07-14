Bageshwar Dham Chief’s Brother Accused of Firing And Assault Over Land Dispute in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: Tension escalated in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district following a violent clash over a land dispute in Kauda village.

The incident, which involved gunfire and physical assault, has drawn intense public scrutiny as Shaligram Garg, the younger brother of Bageshwar Dham Peeth chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has been accused of leading the attack.

Local authorities moved swiftly to control the law-and-order situation after receiving distress calls from the village.

The police evacuated the injured individuals from the site and immediately transported them to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

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Medical officials state that the victims are currently being monitored, though the exact extent of their injuries has not been fully disclosed.

According to initial inputs from local sources, the confrontation stemmed from a long-time dispute over a parcel of land in Kauda village.

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Arguments between the two factions reportedly turned violent, culminating in physical assaults and the alleged firing of weapons to intimidate the opposing party.

Witnesses at the scene claimed that Shaligram Garg and his associates were directly involved in orchestrating the confrontation.

This is not the first time Garg has faced serious criminal allegations; he has previously been booked and investigated by the Chhatarpur police in connection with separate high-profile incidents involving brandishing weapons, criminal intimidation, and physical brawls.

The Chhatarpur district police have cordoned off the affected area in Kauda village to prevent further retaliatory violence.

A team of forensic experts and investigators has been deployed to collect evidence from the spot, including tracking the ballistic details of the reported gunfire.

Senior police officials confirmed that an investigation is underway. Statements from the hospitalised victims and eyewitnesses are actively being recorded to establish the precise sequence of events.

Authorities have assured that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty, emphasising that no one will be exempt from the law regardless of their influential connections.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Bageshwar Dham Peeth have not issued an official statement regarding the fresh allegations against Garg.