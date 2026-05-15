Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Turns 70 As Global Leaders, Governors And Ministers Gather At Art Of Living International Center For 45-Year Service Milestone

Bengaluru: The Art of Living International Center in Bengaluru hosted a rare gathering of voices from across public life on Friday as Global Spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar stepped into his 70th year and the organisation marked 45 years of global outreach. The month-long celebrations at the Bengaluru Ashram drew spiritual leaders, policymakers, artists, industrialists, educators, athletes and social changemakers, explaining the broad reach of the movement since its founding in 1981.

The event brought together dignitaries from governance, culture, business and civil society, reflecting the organisation’s focus on building a stress-free, violence-free society. The delegates and guests used the occasion to recognise both Gurudev’s personal milestone and the network’s decades of humanitarian and spiritual work across continents.

Among those who visited were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Haryana Governor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, and 5-time National Women’s Heavyweight Champion Nupur Sheoren. They joined other parliamentarians, ministers, entrepreneurs, artists and other public figures in marking the dual anniversary at the ashram.

'India's Biggest Spiritual Ambassador': Devendra Fadnavis

Addressing the gathering, CM Fadnavis stated that India’s ambition to be seen as a Vishwaguru rested not on economic or military strength alone, but on its spiritual influence. The CM noted that it was this dimension that positioned the country to lead globally, and credited Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with charting that course, calling him “India’s biggest spiritual ambassador to the entire world".

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Chief Minister Fadnavis called the global spiritual guru a civilisational bridge, stressing that he had carried India’s philosophical and cultural traditions to international audiences. According to the CM, Gurudev had presented the country’s universal knowledge and wisdom on the world stage, helping to focus global attention on India’s heritage.

He also pointed to the work of The Art of Living in Maharashtra, particularly in water conservation and agriculture. CM Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the organisation’s interventions had altered conditions on the ground, with farmers who had lost hope being encouraged through natural farming practices to rebuild their livelihoods.

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The Chief Minister further acknowledged The Art of Living’s role in disaster response, stating that its volunteers were consistently present wherever calamities struck. He said that thousands of volunteers operated with discipline under Gurudev’s guidance, providing assistance during crises across the state.

“The vision we hold of India as a Vishwaguru is not merely rooted in economic or military power, but in spiritual power. And the path towards becoming that spiritual superpower is guided by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar…He has presented our spiritual thought, our universal knowledge and our entire wisdom before the world, and has worked to draw the world’s attention towards us….The way Art of Living has worked in water conservation has transformed people’s lives. Through natural farming, farmers who had fallen into despair were inspired by Gurudev and empowered to transform their own lives….Wherever there is a calamity, wherever there is a disaster, Art of Living is present there. Carrying Gurudev’s message, thousands and thousands of volunteers work there with great discipline,” Maharashtra CM Fadnavis emphasised.

Haryana Governor Hails Gurudev’s Global Reach

Haryana Governor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh spoke about Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar’s global spiritual influence and the journey of The Art of Living over the past 45 years. He emphasised that the movement had grown from its origins in Karnataka into a worldwide presence, reaching millions across continents.

“45 years ago, Gurudev lit a lamp of awareness and compassion in this very land of Karnataka. Today, that lamp illuminates more than 182 countries, touching over 1 billion souls,” Professor Ghosh said, deeming the organisation’s expansion as evidence of the resonance of its message beyond India’s borders.

Speaking on Gurudev’s contribution to global peace and inner transformation, the Haryana Governor added, “Gurudev has given the world not just knowledge, but a path- a living, breathing spiritual experience that transforms stress into serenity, conflict into compassion, and despair into hope and devotion.” Later, the dignitaries joined Gurudev for a special satsang and meditation at the newly inaugurated Dhyan Mandir, the iconic meditation hall opened earlier this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Global Meditation Event Shows Art of Living’s 4-Decade Journey

Earlier this week, crores of people from 182 countries participated in the ‘World Meditates with Gurudev for Global Peace’ event, both online and in person, making it one of the largest collective meditation gatherings globally. The turnout showcased the organisation’s reach since its founding over 4 decades ago.

Reflecting on the organisation's growth, PM Narendra Modi, speaking at the inauguration of Dhyan Mandir, said, “Today, it stands before us like a vast banyan tree, whose thousands of branches are touching countless lives across the world.” He also launched 9 nationwide service initiatives covering education, women and youth empowerment, healthcare, environmental conservation, digital literacy, tribal welfare, prison reform, and sustainable development.

During the satsang, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke on meditation, joy, inner peace and the deeper meaning of life. “The main point is this: life itself is a celebration. Whatever we have received in life is all Divine grace,” he explained, while addressing the gathering. He linked mental well-being to spiritual practice, adding, “When the mind becomes peaceful, silent and joyful, the intellect becomes sharp, the mind blossoms, the body gains strength and good actions happen through you.”

Gurudev also explained the role of faith in maintaining equanimity, encouraging participants to cultivate trust and awareness in daily life, saying, “The way to always keep your mind joyful is faith. God is with us, and whatever is best for us, He will surely give us.”

The celebrations brought together achievers from various fields who expressed their thoughts about how meditation and ‘Sudarshan Kriya’ had shaped their personal and professional paths. Indian heavyweight boxing world champion Nupur Sheoran shared one such account, stating, “I started doing Sudarshan Kriya in 2024, and in 2025, I became a World Cup Champion and World No. 2.”

Celebrations Conclude With Campus Tour And Children’s Demonstrations

According to the organisation, the guests visiting the International Center toured the expansive, sustainable campus, which includes the Sri Sri Gaushala housing over 1600 indigenous cows from 19 rare breeds. They also visited the Gurukul Ved Agama Paathshala, where ancient Vedic knowledge systems are taught alongside modern education, as well as the Art of Living Free School and the kitchen that feeds over 20,000 people daily.

The Haryana Governor observed demonstrations by children trained under The Art of Living’s Intuition Process programme. The programme aims to awaken intuitive abilities and deeper awareness in children through meditation and breathing practices.