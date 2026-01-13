Gurugram Freezes at 0°C: Colder Than Shimla, Delhi Nears Historic Low At 3°C Amid Intense North India Cold Wave

Gurugram residents woke up to a sub-zero reality this morning as the mercury dropped to a startling 0.6°C, turning the Millennium City into a deep freeze.

This historic dip has made the Millennium City colder than popular Himalayan retreats like Shimla (8.8°C) and Mussoorie (7.7°C), as an intense cold wave tightens its grip across North India.

The "Inverse" Weather Pattern

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) explained that this unusual disparity is due to an active Western Disturbance over the higher reaches.

While cloud cover over hill stations like Shimla acted as a "blanket," preventing Earth’s heat from escaping into the atmosphere, the plains of Delhi-NCR remained under clear skies.

This allowed for cooling, where heat escaped rapidly from the ground, combined with icy northwesterly winds from the snow-clad mountains.

Delhi Shivers at 3°C

The national capital is also facing one of its harshest winters in years. On Tuesday morning, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 3°C, nearly five degrees below the seasonal average.

This mercury drop was accompanied by a thick layer of dense fog, which reduced visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to nearly 50 meters, severely affecting flight schedules and delaying dozens of trains.

Ground Frost

In the outskirts of Gurugram and rural Haryana, the sub-zero reality was visible on the ground. Residents shared photos and videos of ground frost coating car windshields and mustard crops.

Gurugram: 0.6°C (colder than many hill stations).

Fatehpur (Rajasthan): -1.9°C.

Amritsar: 1.1°C.

IMD Alerts and Health Advisory

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for the Delhi-NCR region, warning that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will likely persist for the next 48 hours.

Authorities have advised residents, particularly the elderly and children, to avoid outdoor activities during early morning and late night hours. Shivering is the body's first sign of losing heat; get indoors immediately if you feel a chill.