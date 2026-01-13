India Fires Back at China: ‘Shaksgam Valley Is Indian Territory, CPEC Illegal-Invalid’

New Delhi: India last Friday voiced strong opposition to China's infrastructure development projects in the Shaksgam Valley.

Asserting that the region is sovereign Indian territory, New Delhi warned that it maintains the right to take any essential steps to protect its national interests.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has never recognised the "so-called" China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963 or the "so-called" CPEC.

"Shaksgam Valley is an Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid. We do not recognise the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor either, which passes through Indian territory, which is under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan," Jaiswal said.

He reaffirmed that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India, noting that New Delhi has "consistently protested" to the Chinese side on the matter and has further reserved the right to safeguard its interests.

"The entire UTs of J&K and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India. This has been clearly conveyed to the Chinese and Pakistani authorities several times. We have consistently protested with the Chinese side for its attempts to alter the ground reality in the Shaksgam Valley. We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests,"he MEA Spokesperson added."

China overrules India's objections

Reacting to Jaiswal's comments, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, Beijing that "first of all, the territory you mentioned is part of China's territory".

Mao when asked about border issues and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) added, "The territory you mentioned belongs to China. It's fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory."

In response to India's objections, China on Monday defended its actions by citing a decades-old border pact with Pakistan. A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the 1960s boundary agreement was a legitimate exercise of sovereignty between two independent nations.

Additionally, citing a Global Times report, the spokesperson characterized the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a purely economic and social initiative designed to improve local living standards. Beijing emphasized that neither the CPEC nor the historic border agreement alters China’s long-standing, neutral stance on the Kashmir dispute.

India claim is right: Kavinder Gupta

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, when questioned about the China's territorial claim said, "As far as the Sakshgam valley is concerned, the Pakistan occupied Kashmir has already been passed in the Indian parliament. So, if someone makes any kind of claim, it is not right. So, I think the way India has claimed is right."

On being asked if Pakistan will be successful in this conspiracy? He adds, "Pakistan is now bankrupt in front of many countries. The result of this is that such actions are also carried out by China. But we will not work on any such attempt on our territory."

On China making illegal claims on many parts of India, he adds, "Look, we have always rejected the expansionist ideology. And Pakistan should respond to this. And China should not be allowed to carry out such conspiracies."

Underlining Randheer Jaiswal's statement, he added, "Pakistan has made its own state. So, that day is not far, when all this will be our part. "



Shaksgam Valley

The Shaksgam Valley, borders Xinjiang Provinceof the People's Republic of China (PRC) to the north, the Northern Areas of POJK to the south and west, and the Siachen Glacier region to the east.