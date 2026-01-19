Gurugram Hit And Run Horror: Scorpio Driver Mows Down Delivery Rider, CCTV Captures Brutal Act

Haryana: Gurugram witnessed a shocking road rage incident after a Scorpio SUV driver ran over a delivery rider multiple times in Manesar’s Hayatpur village area, leaving him critically injured. The incident, which occurred on Thursday night near Sector 93, was captured on CCTV and has sparked outrage among delivery workers and local residents.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the incident took place near Hayatpur village when a group of delivery riders were standing by the roadside. CCTV footage shows a Scorpio SUV speeding into the group, hitting one of the riders before moving ahead.

Moments later, after the riders protested and tried to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly turned back and deliberately rammed the SUV into them again. The footage further shows the driver repeatedly running the vehicle over one rider who had fallen on the road, even as others narrowly escaped by jumping aside.

The injured rider has been identified as Tinku Puwar, a resident of Rewari, who worked as a delivery executive. He was crushed under the vehicle’s tyres and sustained critical injuries to his head, chest and legs.

Locals and fellow delivery riders immediately alerted emergency services, following which the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital through a 112 emergency call. Doctors have described his condition as serious, and he remains under intensive medical care.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the accused driver did not stop despite people shouting and trying to intervene. “The driver showed no fear and kept running the car over the man. It was horrifying”, said one local resident who witnessed the incident.

Following the incident, delivery workers gathered and staged a protest outside the local police post, demanding strict action against the accused and better safety measures for gig workers.

According to the Gurugram police, the accused driver initially fled the scene but was later identified using CCTV footage from the area. The Scorpio SUV involved in the incident has been traced and seized and teams are working to arrest him at the earliest. Authorities have assured strict action against the accused once the investigation is completed.