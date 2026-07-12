Gurugram Horror: Techie Allegedly Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Commits Suicide On Railway Tracks

Gurugram: A 25-year-old software engineer allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death inside her rented flat in Gurugram’s Sector 55, before committing suicide hours later on railway tracks. The case came to light after the woman’s family in Uttar Pradesh raised an alarm when she stopped answering calls. The police have recovered the bodies of both the man and woman and sent them for postmortem. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the motive behind the chilling incident.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Ishaka, was found with multiple stab wounds after the cops forced their way into the flat. During the search for the accused, Shresth Malik, also a software engineer from Bhilai, the police were informed of a body on railway tracks. The cops suspect that he jumped in front of a train following the incident.

An FIR has been registered in the matter, and the police are now probing to ascertain what happened in the hours before the incident and what may have driven the 25-year-old software engineer to the alleged act. The senior officials of the police stated that the probe is at an early stage, and the digital and forensic evidence is being examined to establish a clear timeline.

As per the police, the woman identified as Ishaka, who was originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been living alone in a rented accommodation in Sector 55. Her relatives grew increasingly worried after repeated attempts to contact her failed. Following which, they then approached Sector 56 police station to request a welfare check.

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The police team arrived and forced entry into the flat, where they found Ishaka with multiple stab wounds. A preliminary assessment indicated that she was attacked with a knife and the forensic teams were called in shortly afterwards to lift evidence from the scene and begin their examination.

During inquiries, the police learned that Ishaka had been visited by a friend, Shresth Malik (25), a software engineer from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. When the police began searching for Malik, the police received information about a body on the Gurugram railway tracks, which was identified as Malik. The police suspected that he jumped in front of a moving train following the alleged incident at the flat.

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The police stated that both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and families have been informed. Sector 56 Station House Officer Manoj Kumar confirmed the incident, saying that the investigation is underway. “We are examining CCTV footage, call detail records and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine what led to the crime,” he said.