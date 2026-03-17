Gurugram Horror: Man Jumps To Death With 2-Year-Old Daughter From 23rd Floor, Mystery Deepens

Gurguram: In a horrifying incident, a 38-year-old man jumped with his two-year-old daughter from the 23rd floor of a residential tower in Gurugram on Monday.

The incident occurred between 7:50 AM and 8:00 AM at the Joyville Society in Sector 102, Gurugram, which left the high-rise community in a state of panic and shock.

According to police reports, the man, a resident of the society, operated a school in Delhi, and allegedly took his daughter to the terrace under the pretext of going to the park to play.

Sequence of Events

Initial investigations and CCTV footage suggest that while his wife was reportedly in the kitchen preparing breakfast, the man took her daughter in his arms and used the elevator to reach the 23rd floor of a neighbouring tower.

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Security guards and residents were alerted by a loud thud, only to find both of them lying on the ground, as they informed the police and emergency services.

The toddler was reportedly still showing signs of life when emergency services arrived, but both were tragically declared dead upon arrival at a nearby private hospital.

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Following the incident, there was panic among the residents of the society. Police are speaking with people living in the complex and reviewing CCTV footage from the premises to understand what happened.

Potential Motive

While no suicide note was recovered from the scene, investigators have pointed toward a possible motive involving the man's deteriorating health.

Family members revealed that he had been battling severe medical issues since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man had reportedly lost complete vision in one eye. The sight in his remaining eye was fast-deteriorating, a condition that medical experts suggest had placed him under extreme mental distress.

Investigation Underway

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving the information. The bodies were taken to a civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

Officials said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined.

The Rajendra Park Police Station has initiated an inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.