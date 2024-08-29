Published 21:29 IST, August 29th 2024
Gurugram Municipal Corporation Officer Kidnapped, Beaten To Death Over Alleged Illicit Relation
A Municipal Corporation officer in Gurugram was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death over an alleged illicit relationship with a married woman.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Municipal corporation officer in Gurugram killed over alleged illicit relationship | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:29 IST, August 29th 2024