Gurugram Shocker: University Professor’s Car Plunges Into Unmarked Pit In Sushant Lok

Gurugram: A senior professor had a harrowing escape on Monday evening after her SUV plunged into a deep, unmarked excavation pit in the Sushant Lok-1 area of Gurugram.

The incident, which occurred on the busy Galleria Road, has sparked fresh outrage among residents over the gross negligence of civic authorities regarding urban safety and ongoing infrastructure projects.

A Near-Fatal Trap

The accident took place around 8:30 PM on April 20, as the victim, a woman professor and Head of Department (HoD) at a prominent private university in Sector 55, was driving home.

Her vehicle, a white Tata Punch (registration HR98K5841), fell headlong into a massive trench dug in the middle of the road.

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Due to the lack of street lighting and the absence of any barricades or reflective warning signs, the professor was unable to spot the hazard.

Rescue and Aftermath

Locals and passersby immediately rushed to the site after hearing the crash. After a rigorous effort, they managed to pull the woman out of the vehicle.

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While she miraculously escaped without major physical injuries, she was reportedly in a state of severe shock.

The car, however, sustained significant front-end damage, with its bumper and undercarriage crushed by the impact.

Residents of Sushant Lok-1 alleged that the pit had been dug for utility works months ago and was left unattended.

Despite repeated complaints to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation, no safety measures were ever implemented.

Calls for Accountability

The professor has indicated that she will file a formal complaint against the concerned contractors and civic officials for endangering public life.

The incident has once again highlighted the systemic failure in monitoring open-pit hazards across the Millennium City.

As of Tuesday morning, the pit remains largely unprotected, though locals have placed temporary bricks around it to prevent further accidents.