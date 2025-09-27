Gurugram Road Accident: High-Speed Thar Crashes Into Divider, Kills 5

Gurugram: Five people were killed and one was critically injured in a severe road accident that took place early this Saturday morning near Jharsa Chowk in Gurugram.

Gurugram Police were alerted around 4:30 AM to an SUV accident with injuries. Upon arrival at the scene, officers immediately called an ambulance. A high-speed Thar with vehicle number UP 81 CS 2319, travelling from Delhi, suddenly lost control and crashed into the road divider.

The force of the collision was extremely strong, destroying the vehicle completely. Car parts were scattered across the road for a distance of 30 to 40 meters.

There were six young occupants in the car. Five of them- three young women and two young men- died instantly at the scene. Two were sent to the hospital for treatment, during which one woman succumbed to her injuries.

The sixth occupant, a young man, suffered critical injuries and has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Police have recovered the bodies and started an official investigation. Initial findings suggest that the primary cause of the accident was the vehicle's excessive speed and the driver's loss of control. Police are also investigating whether the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash. It is also being reported that the six occupants were students studying law, though this fact is still being verified. The victims have been identified as: Pratishtha Mishra (resident of Rae Bareli), Kapil Sharma (resident of Bulandshahr), Aditya Pratap Singh (resident of Agra) and Gautam (resident of Sonipat, Haryana).

The injured victim is Kapil Sharma, 28 years old, and a resident of Bulandshahr. The families of the injured and deceased have been informed.