Gurugram Road Rage Case: SIT Finds Accused Driver Baisla Intentionally Hit Victim Sia's Bike

Gurugram: In a breakthrough in the high-profile Gurugram road rage investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has concluded that the accused, designated driver Baisla, intentionally rammed his vehicle into victim Sia in what investigators described as a "calculated act" of aggression.

The SIT, constituted by the Haryana Police following intense public outcry, submitted preliminary findings after reviewing extensive digital evidence, forensic data, and eyewitness accounts surrounding the incident on a busy Gurugram artery last week.

According to police sources, the incident originated from a minor traffic dispute during peak evening hours. Witnesses reported a brief verbal altercation after vehicles brushed against each other near a major intersection.

While Sia attempted to de-escalate the situation and drive away, the accused pursued her vehicle for nearly two kilometres.

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The SIT’s technical analysis, which included reconstructing the crash site using 3D spatial mapping and analysing telemetry data from both vehicles, revealed that Baisla accelerated rapidly rather than applying the brakes before the impact.

"The crash was not the result of driver error or a split-second panic reaction," a senior SIT official stated. "The trajectory, speed logs, and absence of skid marks clearly establish intent. The accused deliberately steered into the victim's car with severe force."

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Sia suffered multiple injuries in the collision and was rushed to a local private hospital, where she remains under medical care in stable condition.

Dashcam footage from a trailing vehicle corroborated the SIT's findings, showing the accused repeatedly tailgating before swiping the driver's side of Sia's vehicle, causing it to spin out of control into the roadside divider.

Following the SIT's report, prosecutors have moved to upgrade the initial charges against Baisla from reckless driving to more severe penal provisions, including attempt to commit culpable homicide and intentional assault.

The findings have escalated calls from local civic groups and women's safety advocates demanding stricter enforcement against road rage and aggressive driving along Gurugram's major commuter corridors.