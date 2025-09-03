Gurugram Traffic Alert: Massive Jams Expected on Key Routes: Check Alternatives and Travel Advisory

Gurugram: With continuous heavy rains lashing the city, Gurugram is once again facing massive traffic jams, roadblocks, and waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the region, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Traffic police and civic bodies are urging residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, as key routes in and around the city are already experiencing long delays.

Key Roads To Avoid in Gurugram Amid Heavy Rainfall Today

Following Monday’s heavy rainfall, many parts of Gurugram are still flooded. Commuters are advised to avoid these heavily jammed routes:

Delhi–Gurugram Expressway (NH-48)

Delhi–Jaipur Expressway

Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk

IFFCO Chowk

Kherki Daula Toll Plaza

Sheetla Mata Mandir Road

Underpasses near Signature Tower Chowk and Sadar Red Light

Waterlogging has slowed traffic on all major routes, with tailbacks stretching up to 20 kilometers in some areas.

List of Alternative Routes:

Traffic police have advised using alternative routes where possible. Some relatively better options include:

Golf Course Road

MG Road (with caution, as some sections may still be slow)

Sohna Road

Dwarka Expressway, especially for those heading towards Delhi

Live traffic updates are being shared by the Gurugram Traffic Police on their social media handles. Residents are encouraged to check these before starting their journey.

Authorities Step Up Emergency Response to Tackle Waterlogging in Gurugram

To manage the worsening conditions, the Gurugram administration has put several emergency measures in place. All field officers have been asked to report for duty, and a 24x7 flood control room has been activated to respond to complaints and coordinate drainage efforts.

Pumps and suction machines have been deployed in flood-prone and low-lying areas like Narsinghpur, Basai Chowk, and near Tau Devi Lal Stadium to clear accumulated water and restore traffic flow.

Educational institutions have been advised to remain closed for the day, and private offices are being encouraged to allow employees to work from home. Airlines have also issued advisories urging passengers to leave early for the airport due to the risk of traffic jams and poor visibility.

Advisory Issued for Gurugram Residents

With more rainfall expected through the day, the administration has asked residents to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. Power cuts, more waterlogging, and traffic delays are likely to continue in different parts of the city. People are advised to:

Stay indoors during peak rainfall hours.

Keep emergency contacts and waterlogged zone maps handy.

Keep mobile phones and power banks charged.

Avoid driving through flooded streets.

Follow updates from official sources regarding traffic and weather conditions.