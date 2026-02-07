Gururgram Shocker: Speeding Scorpio Flings Schoolgirl And Flees, Leaving Her Critically Injured In Adarsh Nagar | VIDEO

Gurugram: A 10-year-old schoolgirl was critically injured after a speeding Scorpio hit her in a residential lane of Adarsh Nagar in Gurugram on Friday morning, police said.

A video of the incident, captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, surfaced on social media on Saturday, triggering outrage among internet users over the issue of rampant rash driving in residential areas. According to reports, the speeding vehicle dragged the child along after hitting her, and fled the scene soon after.

The incident reportedly took place around 7.23 am when the victim, identified as a Class VI student of a private school, was on her way to school, barely a few hundred metres from her residence. According to the police, the black Scorpio was being driven at a very high speed in the lane when it lost control and struck the girl, dragging her along the road and then hitting a parked motorcycle.

Local people and bystanders rushed to the spot and promptly took the child to a private hospital. The impact left the child with severe head injuries, police said.

The footage captured on CCTV shows the SUV hitting the schoolgirl inside the residential colony before crashing into a parked motorcycle on the roadside. Residents can be seen rushing to assist the injured child and attempting to stop the vehicle, but the Scorpio fled the spot immediately.

Taking to the disturbing visual of the incident on social media platform X, one user wrote, “Driving at high speeds in a narrow neighbourhood lane is a criminal act of negligence that turns a safe residential street into a lethal danger zone for children." Another user said that it’s time for mandatory GPS speed control.

