Janakpuri Biker Death Case: Police Trace Key Eyewitness Who Saw Bike Plunge Into Pit

Police have traced the key eyewitness in Janakpuri biker death case who possibly saw the bike fall into the pit | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A day after a 25-year-old motorcyclist died after falling into an open pit in Janakpuri, the Delhi Police on Saturday said an eyewitness to the incident has been traced.

This comes after Rajesh Prajapati, a sub-contractor for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), was arrested in connection with the case earlier today.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sharad Bhaskar said that the eyewitness has been identified as Vipin Singh, who possibly saw the motorcycle fall into the pothole late at night. According to the police, Singh alerted a security guard at the site, who then informed Yogesh, a worker employed by the contractor responsible for the repair work.

“Yogesh went to the spot, saw the victim, with the motorcycle's headlight still switched on. He then informed his boss, Rajesh Prajapati, at around 12:22 am,” DCP Bhaskar said, adding that all those involved were aware that someone had fallen into the pit but failed to inform the police urgently.

“We will arrest all individuals involved in this case,” the DCP said. He also said that the postmortem report is expected by Sunday evening.

The deceased, identified as Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from his office, the HDFC Bank call centre in Rohini, Sector 10, late at night when the incident occurred. The victim's family has attributed the death to sheer civic negligence.

An FIR has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Janakpuri Police Station, citing fatal negligence at the construction site. The case has triggered massive furore and a scrutiny of civic safety after similar recent incidents, including the death of a Noida techie in a flooded basement.