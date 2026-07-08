Gusty Winds, Thunderstorms: Heavy Morning Showers Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Yellow Alert | Check Forecast

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR experienced a wet start to Wednesday morning as heavy rains swept across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has signalled that this is just the beginning, with further showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds anticipated throughout the next five days.

A yellow alert remains in effect for Wednesday and Thursday.

During this time, the capital is set to see generally cloudy skies punctuated by intermittent light rain and isolated moderate spells. These conditions are expected to be accompanied by lightning and wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, with gusts potentially hitting 50 kmph.

Looking ahead to July 9, the forecast points to light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas, with the most active weather expected during the morning hours, followed by a lighter drizzle at night.

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While the IMD will lower the alert level to Green on July 10 and 11, the region will likely remain overcast. Residents should prepare for continued bouts of very light to light rain, along with potential thunderstorms and lightning, throughout the afternoon and forenoon.

In light of the shifting weather, authorities have advised residents to exercise caution and stay updated on local alerts over the next three days, particularly during periods of intense wind and lightning.